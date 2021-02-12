School closures complicate parents’ schedules

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Some area school districts closed their doors early this morning while others opted for a delayed start.

Still others sent students home early today.

That patchwork of different responses to the icy conditions and frigid temperatures left some parents balancing a tricky schedule.

Cristina Duran has three students in Temple ISD and regularly drives home five other students.

“We have five kids, and they’re like, ‘Oh are we going to school tomorrow?’ and I’m like we won’t know,” Duran said.

She told KWTX that, after she learned her kids’ schools were closing early, she began coordinating pickup logistics with other mothers in her group chat, and that was a bit “hard.”

“Especially when some are at work, we’re waiting like, ‘Okay, do I need to pick your child up? Am I taking your child home? Are you coming to get them?” she said.

“You just wait because the main priority is to get our kids home safe,” she said.

Along with Temple ISD, Belton ISD and Copperas Cove ISD also closed early.

“We’ve been calling parents and letting them know that the dismissal changed and doing all of that” said Kandice Nangle, a teacher at Temple ISD.

“The teachers have been doing a great job calling the parents and letting them know,” she said.

