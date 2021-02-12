Storm leaves nearly 1,000 without power in small Central Texas town

(HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - About 1,000 residents were still without power early Friday afternoon in the small Bell County community of Holland, which was hit hard by the ice storm that gripped the region.

The Holland ISD opened up the district’s middle school to give residents a place to take showers and escape the bitter cold.

District employees are also delivering food to residents who can’t get out.

Oncor crews were working to restore service.

Scattered outages were reported early Friday afternoon throughout Central Texas, most of them to the south and east of Waco and in eastern Bell County.

Tree limbs weighed down by ice fell onto lines in some areas.

Lines on which ice has accumulated may also snap under the weight.

The outages come as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is predicting record electric use as a result of the historic cold snap.

“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said.

“With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”

Power generators have been asked to take steps to prepare facilities for the cold weather.

ERCOT is working with transmission operators to minimize outages that could impact generation or the system’s ability to meet demand.

ERCOT could set a winter peak demand record Monday morning.

