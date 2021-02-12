Advertisement

Storm leaves nearly 1,000 without power in small Central Texas town

The weight of the ice snapped tree limbs.
The weight of the ice snapped tree limbs.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - About 1,000 residents were still without power early Friday afternoon in the small Bell County community of Holland, which was hit hard by the ice storm that gripped the region.

The Holland ISD opened up the district’s middle school to give residents a place to take showers and escape the bitter cold.

District employees are also delivering food to residents who can’t get out.

Oncor crews were working to restore service.

Scattered outages were reported early Friday afternoon throughout Central Texas, most of them to the south and east of Waco and in eastern Bell County.

ONCOR POWER OUTAGE MAP

Tree limbs weighed down by ice fell onto lines in some areas.

Lines on which ice has accumulated may also snap under the weight.

The outages come as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, is predicting record electric use as a result of the historic cold snap.

“This statewide weather system is expected to bring Texas the coldest weather we’ve experienced in decades,” ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said.

“With temperatures rapidly declining, we are already seeing high electric use and anticipating record-breaking demand in the ERCOT region.”

Power generators have been asked to take steps to prepare facilities for the cold weather.

ERCOT is working with transmission operators to minimize outages that could impact generation or the system’s ability to meet demand.

ERCOT could set a winter peak demand record Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth and 30 or more people...
Bridges, overpasses may be icy in Central Texas; massive crash on I-35 leaves 6 dead
DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
Crash on Central Texas highway leaves one man dead
peak of arctic outbreak still to come...
Historic cold, icy roads, and multiple winter storms on the way through next week.
A backup in the Bellmead area.
Traffic creeps on parts of I-35 in Central Texas as conditions deteriorate
The shooting occurred near North 16th Street and Providence Drive. (File)
Teenager remains jailed facing murder charge after deadly shooting in local neighborhood

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Historic cold and multiple winter storms on the way
peak of arctic outbreak still to come...
Historic cold, icy roads, and multiple winter storms on the way through next week.
Winterize your car with these tips.
Avoid common winter car troubles by following this mechanic’s tips
Local plumbers say if you haven’t already taken steps to protect your home, you need to as soon...
Prepare your pipes and plumbing now, or prepare to pay later