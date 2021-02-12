SUV-18-wheeler crash on Central Texas interstate leaves one man dead

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead after an SUV slid into the path of an 18-wheeler on an icy stretch of Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

Authorities identified the victim Friday as Claudio Romero, 21, of Ennis.

Romero was driving north on I-45 at around 6 p.m. Thursday south of Fairfield when he lost control of his Ford Explorer on a patch of ice, the Department of Public Safety said.

The Explorer slid into a path of a Volvo 18-wheeler.

Romero died at the scene.

