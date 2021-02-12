Advertisement

Texas governor issues statewide disaster declaration in response to icy winter weather

Central Texas is expected to remain in the grip of the icy winter weather through the weekend...
Central Texas is expected to remain in the grip of the icy winter weather through the weekend and into next week.(Rosemond Crown)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday issued a disaster declaration in all 254 of the state’s counties in response to the severe winter weather, continued to deploy state resources to assist local officials and ordered the State Operations Center to expand to 24-hour operations through the end of next week.

“These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed,” Abbott said.

Resources deployed:

  • Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.
  • Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.
  • Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.
  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.
  • Public Utility Commission of Texas:  Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.
  • Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.

(Source: Texas Governor’s Office)

LATEST LOCAL WEATHER INFORMATION

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
Crash on Central Texas highway leaves one man dead
As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth and 30 or more people...
Bridges, overpasses may be icy in Central Texas; massive crash on I-35 leaves 6 dead
peak of arctic outbreak still to come...
Historic cold, icy roads, and multiple winter storms on the way through next week.
A backup in the Bellmead area.
Traffic creeps on parts of I-35 in Central Texas as conditions deteriorate
The shooting occurred near North 16th Street and Providence Drive. (File)
Teenager remains jailed facing murder charge after deadly shooting in local neighborhood

Latest News

The weight of the ice downed trees and snapped tree limbs.
Storm leaves nearly 1,000 without power in small Central Texas town
TxDOT crews work to treat roads in the Waco area.
TxDOT crews out during week, preparing for more winter weather this weekend
KWTX Fastcast Images
Historic cold and multiple winter storms on the way
peak of arctic outbreak still to come...
Historic cold, icy roads, and multiple winter storms on the way through next week.