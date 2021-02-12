Texas governor issues statewide disaster declaration in response to icy winter weather

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday issued a disaster declaration in all 254 of the state’s counties in response to the severe winter weather, continued to deploy state resources to assist local officials and ordered the State Operations Center to expand to 24-hour operations through the end of next week.

“These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed,” Abbott said.

Resources deployed:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.

Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.

Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.

Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.

(Source: Texas Governor’s Office)

