Advertisement

Trooper injured at Central Texas accident scene

A Department of Public Safety trooper was injured Friday morning while at the scene of an...
A Department of Public Safety trooper was injured Friday morning while at the scene of an accident on a Central Texas highway. (File)(KGNS)
By Eric Franklin and Matt Zdun
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Department of Public Safety trooper was injured Friday morning while at the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 just east of Copperas Cove.

A vehicle struck either the trooper or the trooper’s patrol vehicle in the area of I-14 and Clarke Road, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

The trooper is “going to be OK,” Washko said.

He had no further details.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth and 30 or more people...
Bridges, overpasses may be icy in Central Texas; massive crash on I-35 leaves 6 dead
DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
Crash on Central Texas highway leaves one man dead
WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED IN PREPARATION FOR THE NEAR BLIZZARD LIKE CONDITIONS EXPECTED HEADING...
Historic cold, icy roads, and multiple winter storms on the way through next week.
A backup in the Bellmead area.
Traffic creeps on parts of I-35 in Central Texas as conditions deteriorate
The shooting occurred near North 16th Street and Providence Drive. (File)
Teenager remains jailed facing murder charge after deadly shooting in local neighborhood

Latest News

The shooting occurred near North 16th Street and Providence Drive. (File)
Teenager remains jailed facing murder charge after deadly shooting in local neighborhood
(File)
McLennan County Health district vaccination clinic update
File Graphic
Waco police working 4-vehicle wreck
DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
Crash on Central Texas highway leaves one man dead