Trooper injured at Central Texas accident scene

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A Department of Public Safety trooper was injured Friday morning while at the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 just east of Copperas Cove.

A vehicle struck either the trooper or the trooper’s patrol vehicle in the area of I-14 and Clarke Road, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

The trooper is “going to be OK,” Washko said.

He had no further details.

