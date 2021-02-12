Advertisement

TxDOT crews out during week, preparing for more winter weather this weekend

TxDOT crews work to treat roads in the Waco area.
TxDOT crews work to treat roads in the Waco area.(Gray Edds | KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After lots of ice and sleet, the roads around Central Texas aren’t in the best condition, but TxDOT is working to clear the roads.

Jake Smith, public information officer for the Waco district, said TxDOT crews began pre-treating the roads on Wednesday to prepare for the weather. Crews were also out on Thursday and Friday addressing any trouble spots on the road.

Smith said crews use sand, salt and brine to help address any trouble spots out on the roads.

There are a few things drivers can do to help out when road conditions are bad. Smith said it is best if people avoid unnecessary travel, but if they have to go in to work, it is a good idea to make sure to leave plenty of extra time.

“Under ideal driving conditions, you know how long it takes to get to your place of work,” Smith said. “So make sure you give yourself even extra time more than that so you can take your time, slow down and drive to the conditions at hand.”

Smith added people should leave plenty of extra space in between themselves and other vehicles on the road, and stay at least 200 feet back from TxDOT vehicles.

Those crews will be back out again on Saturday pre-treating the roads ahead of expected weather Sunday and Monday.

“Pre-treating all lanes in the Waco district that are maintained by TxDOT with pre-treatment or a brine solution, beginning tomorrow night, we’ll begin 24 hour shift operations from TxDOT maintenance personnel and that’ll go into next week around Monday,” Smith said.

If drivers have questions or want updates about travel conditions on roads in the Waco area, they can head to drivetexas.org for alerts and information.

