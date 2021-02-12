Waco: Baby giraffe has a name

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents have spoken and the Cameron Park Zoo’s baby giraffe has a name.

In an online vote, residents chose “Zeke”, which means strength of God, for the giraffe, which was born on Jan. 22.

Zeke is the first giraffe born at the zoo in 20 years.

Residents were asked to choose from three names including not only Zeke, but also Prince and Duke.

Each vote cost $5 and the proceeds, $1,754 in all, will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

