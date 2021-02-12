Advertisement

Waco: Baby giraffe has a name

Residents have spoken and the Cameron Park Zoo’s baby giraffe has a name.
Residents have spoken and the Cameron Park Zoo’s baby giraffe has a name.(Cameron Park Zoo)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents have spoken and the Cameron Park Zoo’s baby giraffe has a name.

In an online vote, residents chose “Zeke”, which means strength of God, for the giraffe, which was born on Jan. 22.

Zeke is the first giraffe born at the zoo in 20 years.

Residents were asked to choose from three names including not only Zeke, but also Prince and Duke.

Each vote cost $5 and the proceeds, $1,754 in all, will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings now cover nearly all of Central Texas
Winter storm warnings issued for freezing rain, icy roadways
As many as 100 vehicles were involved in the pileup on I-35 in Fort Worth and 30 or more people...
Bridges, overpasses may be icy in Central Texas; massive crash on I-35 leaves 6 dead
Murder-suicide is suspected in the deaths of an elderly Central Texas man and his wife whom...
Elderly Central Texas couple found dead in home; murder-suicide suspected
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday at six Central Texas stores. (File)
Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 6 Central Texas stores

Latest News

Local plumbers say if you haven’t already taken steps to protect your home, you need to as soon...
Prepare your pipes and plumbing now, or prepare to pay later
The shooting occurred near North 16th Street and Providence Drive. (File)
Police investigate shooting in local neighborhood
(Photo by Alex Cano)
School closures complicate parents’ schedules
The number of lives claimed by COVID-19 in Central Texas rose to more than 1,300 Thursday as...
Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 1,300, statewide toll nears 40,000