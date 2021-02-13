Arctic Blast Will Bring Historic Cold and Multiple Rounds of Wintry Precipitation

Very cold weather continues as we head through this evening with temperatures below freezing. We’ll have freezing rain chances heading into tomorrow morning, with the best chances around sunrise. After that, we’ll start to see some light snow in areas west of I-35 around midday, but chances will stay around 30%. Also midday, areas east of I-35 will still be seeing some freezing rain with a 30% chance. The chances increase much more during the evening, and by then most of Central Texas will start to see some light snow. The snow will continue through Sunday night into Monday morning, with everything drying out as we head into Monday afternoon. However, temperatures stay very cold because of the snow and ice that’ll be on the ground. We’ll be stuck in the mid teens for highs on Monday.

Tuesday we’ll be dry with a little bit of sunshine, but it won’t do anything for our temperatures as we’ll still be in the low 20′s for highs in the afternoon. Wednesday we’ll have another disturbance move on by, bringing a wintry mix to the area. After Wednesday we stay dry for a while, and highs will get back above freezing on Friday in the upper 30′s. Next weekend we’ll see more mild highs again, allowing for all of the lingering snow and ice to melt.

Keep in mind as we go through the next several days that Wind Chill will be a big factor too, as many of these days with be breezy. If you’re going out, BUNDLE UP and take it SLOW on the roads. Keep pets and other valuables inside as we go through the next several days.