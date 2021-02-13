Central Texas warming centers in need of volunteers, supplies

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - While all of Central Texas continues to stay warm from the temperatures, some warming centers are running low on resources.

From sleeping bags to more volunteers, each warming center could use some extra help.

Central Texas is already answering the need for donations, but Jim Taylor with the Salvation Army of McLennan County tells us they could still use coats, sleeping bags and extra food.

“Last night, we had over 40 people in our shelter,” he said.

“We have 20 beds. So that means we had 20 people over and we had to lay down matts and sleeping bags on the floor.”

Meanwhile in Bell County, Impact Temple church is short on volunteers, but thanks to many other local churches, dozens of people are stepping up to the challenge.

“I think the cold weather kind of galvanizes us,” said Jordan Hanson.

“We’re going to try to stay open as much as possible or 24/7 . So, we’re still gonna need people to reach out.”

Moving forward, both stations say they’ll be happy to accept more volunteers. as for those in need, they’re simply grateful to stay warm...

“Honestly, I don’t know any of these people and they’re so helpful,” said Earl Raby.

“My own family won’t help me, so this means a lot.”

Impact Temple, the Killeen Community Center and the Salvation Army in Waco and Temple are open for 24 hours.

Anyone who’d like to volunteer can visit their websites and Facebook pages.

