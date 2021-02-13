COVID-19 claims one more life, 31 new cases in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of one more McLennan County resident, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The death of an 84-year-old white male brings the total deaths from COVID-19 to 392 in McLennan County.

Thirty one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 415 active cases of the virus Saturday and an estimated 23,438 patients which have recovered.

63 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 13 are on ventilators.

