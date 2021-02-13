Advertisement

COVID-19 claims one more life, 31 new cases in Central Texas

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19...
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit. U.S. hospital intensive care units in many parts of the country are straining under record numbers of COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of one more McLennan County resident, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Saturday afternoon.

The death of an 84-year-old white male brings the total deaths from COVID-19 to 392 in McLennan County.

Thirty one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Saturday.

The county reported 415 active cases of the virus Saturday and an estimated 23,438 patients which have recovered.

63 patients were hospitalized Saturday and 13 are on ventilators.

