Friday Bi-District girls high school hoops results

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas high school girls basketball playoffs are underway. Here are the Bi-District scores from Friday night:

4A

China Spring 62, Carthage 43

3A

Lorena 51 , Eustace 13

Academy 62, Groesbeck 47

Fairfield 89, Cameron Yoe 31

Lexington 55, Teague 45

Rogers 42, Franklin, 40

West 33, Mildred 30

2A

Bremond 46, Crawford 29

Marlin 64, Moody 35

Bruceville-Eddy 70, Dawson 35

