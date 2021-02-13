Friday Bi-District girls high school hoops results
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas high school girls basketball playoffs are underway. Here are the Bi-District scores from Friday night:
4A
China Spring 62, Carthage 43
3A
Lorena 51 , Eustace 13
Academy 62, Groesbeck 47
Fairfield 89, Cameron Yoe 31
Lexington 55, Teague 45
Rogers 42, Franklin, 40
West 33, Mildred 30
2A
Bremond 46, Crawford 29
Marlin 64, Moody 35
Bruceville-Eddy 70, Dawson 35
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.