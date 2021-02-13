H-E-B reduces hours of operation during winter storm in Central Texas and throughout the state

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas-based grocer H-E-B will temporarily reduce store hours of operation as the powerful winter storm grips Texas over the next five days.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible,” the grocer said.

Waco/Temple/Killeen Hours of Operation

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

H-E-B said its stores “received increased product deliveries and have other measures in place to ensure our stores remain well stocked with the products our customers want and need.”

Cities across Texas continue to experience severe cold weather that will bring freezing temperatures and icy conditions as well as sleet and snow in some areas.

H-E-B said the severe weather “may delay product deliveries to our stores, which could temporarily impact supply of certain products. We are working around the clock to get product to our stores and our Partners continue to replenish product throughout the day.”

Over the next few days, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. We will do our best to fulfill current orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted.

Stores hours could be adjusted according to local conditions.

Real-time updates to store hours and operations can be found on H-E-B Newsroom at heb.com/newsroom.

Temporary store hours by region:

Austin and Central Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

West Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Texas stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wimberly & Dripping Springs

Saturday closing at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

San Antonio and Hill Country stores

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Greater Houston area

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North East stores (Carthage, Lufkin, Crockett)

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Golden Triangle

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Bryan College Station

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Hondo, Pearsall, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Border – Laredo and Valley

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

CENTRAL MARKET STORE HOURS

DFW (Plano, Fort Worth, Dallas Lovers, Midway, Southlake)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

San Antonio & Austin (Westgate & N Lamar)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Houston (Westheimer)

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

