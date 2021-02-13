Historic Cold, Deadly Wind Chills, And Multiple Snow Chances Through Mid-Week

Central Texans may be tired of the wintry and cold weather from just the past few days, but conditions are expected to get much worse over the coming days as a major winter storm ushers in snow and Arctic air into Central Texas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 PM Monday because of the impending snow storm. Total accumulations of 3-5+ inches of snow and light ice glaze are expected, along with EXTREMELY cold temperatures. Travel is highly discouraged on Monday and Tuesday and travel conditions will remain dangerous potentially all the way through next week.

Day-By-Day Weather Breakdown:

Saturday: Scattered freezing drizzle is expected during the day and the extra moisture may help to re-ice bridges and overpasses. Skies remain cloudy all day long today and that’ll help to keep high temperatures again near and likely below freezing all day long. Late day temperatures should only reach as high as about 33° east of I-35. Although we’re not expecting steady precipitation today, an upper-level storm system arrives overnight tonight and brings us a chance for a sleet/snow mixture with potentially even some freezing rain too. This disturbance arrives around or shortly after midnight and should stick around through daybreak Sunday. Some ice accumulation is expected and any snow that falls should accumulate too although accumulations will be less than a quarter-inch in most locations.

Sunday: Scattered sleet and snow will likely be ongoing Sunday morning up until about 8 AM. We’ll see the disturbance leave the area and we should mostly dry out, but scattered light snow is going to be possible through the day. The chances of day-time snow are only near about 30% with the best potentially arriving after midday. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s and should only warm to about 30° during the afternoon. Sunday will also feature some blustery conditions so even though temperatures may be close to freezing, wind chills won’t climb any higher than about 20° all day long. Our next winter storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night with the beginnings of the snow storm moving in around 9 PM. Conditions will gradually deteriorate across Central Texas Sunday night with strong winds blowing snow around and potentially creating near white-out conditions. Dangerously cold Arctic air is also expected to join the snow so temperatures will steadily fall from the mid-to-upper 20s into the single-digits by morning. North winds anywhere from 20 to near 30 MPH will cause wind chills to potentially drop as low as about -10° Sunday night.

Monday: A major winter storm system will quickly barrel through Texas Sunday and Monday and bring us high chances for snow. This snow storm is unlikely the one we saw a few weeks ago; we’re expecting very breezy conditions with smaller snow flakes and snow that will not melt when it reaches the ground or create slushy conditions. Snow will quickly accumulate on all surfaces, including roadways and sidewalks, and will amount to anywhere from 3″ to 5″ with locally higher amounts. The heaviest snow will arrive from roughly midnight through 6 AM and should exit the area completely between 9 AM and 12 PM. Even though snow is expected to end early in the day, it’s NOT going to be going anywhere and will stay on the ground since it’s bringing some dangerous and historic cold weather to Central Texas. Morning temperatures will likely be close to about 10° (or even colder) with an afternoon “high” between 15° and 20°. If the temperature doesn’t climb above 16° at any point Monday, it will be the coldest high temperatures of all time in Central Texas. Winds will be fairly strong too all day and wind chills may only get as high as 0°-5° in the afternoon. That means wind chills will range from roughly -10° to 5° all day long.

Tuesday: Monday’s snow will be long gone by Tuesday morning but it will still be on the ground. The snow on the ground will allow for temperatures to drop to among the lowest we’ve ever seen in Central Texas since the snow will act almost like a freezer and cool the atmosphere off by itself. Morning temperatures Tuesday will likely range from about -3° to 5° with wind chills below zero across the board. Thankfully, partly cloudy skies are expected but sunshine won’t do terribly much. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 20s. We will have to keep an eye out on the potential of another winter storm arriving late Tuesday night, however its looking likely that the winter storm should hold off until Wednesday.

Wednesday: Another winter storm is expected to arrive during the day Wednesday. There’s a lot of questions about the conditions Wednesday’s storm will bring us however we’re growing more confident that we’re going to see another round of mostly snow. Snow at the current time is expected to move in during the day time hours. We may not be seeing near-white out conditions, but blowing snow is expected and another 1″ to 2″+ should fall. Since snow from Monday won’t be melting, any snow that isn’t removed could potentially pile up between 5″ and 10″ in spots creating prolonged hazardous driving conditions. Temperatures in the morning in the mid-teens should only warm up to about 30° in the afternoon.

Thursday: Thanks to additional snow Wednesday and another small push of Arctic air, temperatures are now expected to remain below freezing for the entire day. Morning temperatures in the mid-teens should only warm into the mid-to-upper 20s by the end of the day helping to keep snow on the ground. We will see a bit of melting because of sunshine returning, however any snow that melts would then refreeze since more freezing temperatures are coming Thursday night.

Next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Colder than normal but much better weather is back in the forecast next weekend! We’re going to start out near in the mid-teens again Friday morning but sunshine should boost temperatures near 40° South winds are expected to return Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be close to freezing Saturday morning but should warm up to about 50° Saturday before reaching the low 60s Sunday! Sunday may also be the first day in nearly 2 weeks WITHOUT freezing temperatures at all during the day! We could have another front move through next weekend but the odds of that are fairly low at the current time.

