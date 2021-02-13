Local hardware stores low on cold weather supplies

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Several stores across Bell County say they are running low on firewood, propane, various types of salt and space heaters.

“It’s not ever been this bad to where yesterday there were so many people coming in looking for so many different things, trying to buy all the salt that we had,” said Cassandra Burton, the store manager at Keith Ace Hardware in Copperas Cove.

She said her store is out of propane and salt but still has a hefty supply of firewood and sand.

Meanwhile, Gary Mcclelland, the owner of Wood Pile Inc., a firewood distributor in Killeen, says he is all out of wood.

He said that, over the past few days, he has been receiving up to 75 calls per day from people asking for firewood, whereas he usually only receives a few per day.

“The calls have been so numerous, and it’s hard to do anything because everyone and their brother wants wood right now,” Mcclelland told KWTX.

“Everything that we have here is gone, and we’re having to go pick up stuff that we have out there that’s been seasoning for a little while and get it ready and bring it back,” he said.

Mcclelland said that the increase in demand for firewood means that there are more scammers out there.

“You’re going to want oak or pecan — something that’s going to burn for a long time,” he said.

“If somebody’s trying to sell you some hackberry or mulberry or something like that, don’t burn that in your house; it’s going to smoke your house out, and you’re going to be really disappointed in the end,” Mcclelland said.

He also said that people should look for wood that was cut more than six months ago.

Other stores like Heights Lumber & Supply Inc. in Harker Heights also say they are out of firewood, space heaters and ice melt.

“I am very nervous about Sunday evening into Monday and Tuesday,” said Burton.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

