Major Winter Storm Arriving Tomorrow

A historic winter weather week continues. Patchy freezing drizzle will redevelop late tonight and could cause some problems on roadways across our northern counties. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 PM Monday for the potential of accumulating snowfall, near-white out conditions, and deadly cold.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday afternoon for 3" - 5" of snow, dangerous cold, and near white-out conditions. (KWTX)

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

ONCOR POWER OUTAGE MAP

Historically cold weather is expected next week

Images to show the cold weather in Central TX (KWTX)

MAJOR ARCTIC COLD ARRIVES TOMORROW EVENING/NIGHT.

The most significant of the cold air arrives this late Sunday and should linger through the middle of next week.

The current low temperature forecast calls for single digit temperatures Tuesday morning which would potentially be the top-10 coldest in Central Texas history.

We’re also expecting Monday’s high temperatures to be close to or colder than the all-time coldest day time high temperature.

Unfortunately, we’re not expecting temperatures to warm up above freezing until next Friday afternoon.

Dangerously cold wind chills and historically cold temperatures are in the forecast early next week. (KWTX)

WILL WE SEE WINTER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND OR EARLY NEXT WEEK?

Yes, and we’re expecting multiple chances for wintry weather.

Saturday overnight into Sunday early morning could feature a mix of sleet and snow. The sleet and snow should exit by sunrise Sunday.

A large snow storm is expected to march through Oklahoma and Texas late Sunday and Monday bringing widespread snow to the Lone Star State.

We are expecting snow here locally which should start late Sunday and last into the morning hours Monday.

Snow is expected to accumulate and because of how cold temperatures are expected to be, snow will likely not melt until completely until late next weekend.

It’s a bit too early to determine exactly how much snow may fall, but we’re expecting anywhere between 3″ and 5″ across Central Texas. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

We’re also keeping an eye on the potential for yet another winter storm on Wednesday. Precipitation chances are near 70% and we could see another 1″ to 2″ of snow on top of the 1″ to 5″ of snow from Monday.

Day-By-Day Weather Breakdown:

Sunday: Scattered sleet and snow will likely be ongoing Sunday morning up until about 8 AM. We’ll see the disturbance leave the area and we should mostly dry out, but scattered light snow is going to be possible through the day. The chances of day-time snow are only near about 30% with the best potentially arriving after midday. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 20s and should only warm to about 30° during the afternoon. Sunday will also feature some blustery conditions so even though temperatures may be close to freezing, wind chills won’t climb any higher than about 20° all day long. Our next winter storm is expected to arrive late Sunday night with the beginnings of the snow storm moving in around 9 PM. Conditions will gradually deteriorate across Central Texas Sunday night with strong winds blowing snow around and potentially creating near white-out conditions. Dangerously cold Arctic air is also expected to join the snow so temperatures will steadily fall from the mid-to-upper 20s into the single-digits by morning. North winds anywhere from 20 to near 30 MPH will cause wind chills to potentially drop as low as about -10° Sunday night.

Monday: A major winter storm system will quickly barrel through Texas Sunday and Monday and bring us high chances for snow. This snow storm is unlikely the one we saw a few weeks ago; we’re expecting very breezy conditions with smaller snow flakes and snow that will not melt when it reaches the ground or create slushy conditions. Snow will quickly accumulate on all surfaces, including roadways and sidewalks, and will amount to anywhere from 3″ to 5″ with locally higher amounts. The heaviest snow will arrive from roughly midnight through 6 AM and should exit the area completely between 9 AM and 12 PM. Even though snow is expected to end early in the day, it’s NOT going to be going anywhere and will stay on the ground since it’s bringing some dangerous and historic cold weather to Central Texas. Morning temperatures will likely be close to about 10° (or even colder) with an afternoon “high” between 15° and 20°. If the temperature doesn’t climb above 16° at any point Monday, it will be the coldest high temperatures of all time in Central Texas. Winds will be fairly strong too all day and wind chills may only get as high as 0°-5° in the afternoon. That means wind chills will range from roughly -10° to 5° all day long.

Tuesday: Monday’s snow will be long gone by Tuesday morning but it will still be on the ground. The snow on the ground will allow for temperatures to drop to among the lowest we’ve ever seen in Central Texas since the snow will act almost like a freezer and cool the atmosphere off by itself. Morning temperatures Tuesday will likely range from about -3° to 5° with wind chills below zero across the board. Thankfully, partly cloudy skies are expected but sunshine won’t do terribly much. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 20s. We will have to keep an eye out on the potential of another winter storm arriving late Tuesday night, however its looking likely that the winter storm should hold off until Wednesday.

Wednesday: Another winter storm is expected to arrive during the day Wednesday. There’s a lot of questions about the conditions Wednesday’s storm will bring us however we’re growing more confident that we’re going to see another round of mostly snow. Snow at the current time is expected to move in during the day time hours. We may not be seeing near-white out conditions, but blowing snow is expected and another 1″ to 2″+ should fall. Since snow from Monday won’t be melting, any snow that isn’t removed could potentially pile up between 5″ and 10″ in spots creating prolonged hazardous driving conditions. Temperatures in the morning in the mid-teens should only warm up to about 30° in the afternoon.

Thursday: Thanks to additional snow Wednesday and another small push of Arctic air, temperatures are now expected to remain below freezing for the entire day. Morning temperatures in the mid-teens should only warm into the mid-to-upper 20s by the end of the day helping to keep snow on the ground. We will see a bit of melting because of sunshine returning, however any snow that melts would then refreeze since more freezing temperatures are coming Thursday night.

Next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday: Colder than normal but much better weather is back in the forecast next weekend! We’re going to start out near in the mid-teens again Friday morning but sunshine should boost temperatures near 40° South winds are expected to return Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be close to freezing Saturday morning but should warm up to about 50° Saturday before reaching the low 60s Sunday! Sunday may also be the first day in nearly 2 weeks WITHOUT freezing temperatures at all during the day! We could have another front move through next weekend but the odds of that are fairly low at the current time.

WEATHER STATS/HISTORY

Last time we had a string of at least 9 days of highs below 50° was 9 days ending March 2nd 2015. During that same period, we had a 4 days period of highs 40° ending on March 1st 2015.

The most recent time we had at least 7 days of sub 30° low temperatures ended February 18th 2010. We also had a 13 day stretch of 30° or below which ended on January 13th 2010. We’ve never had more than 15 days of sub-30 temperatures.

We’ve had 2 three-day stretches of 20° or below lows recently. The most recent one ended on January 18th 2018 with another 3-day stretch ending January 8th 2017. We had a 4 day stretch that ended on January 4th 2018.

This will likely be the coldest temperatures for us since 2015

This will likely be the longest stretch of cold morning temps since 2010.

The most recent single digit temperature was January 17th 2018 (8°). The most recent day with a high less than 30 was January 2nd 2018 (29°). We had a 27° temperature on February 6th 2014 and December 7th 2013. We also had a 24° temperature on February 2nd 2011 which is the coldest high temperature since 2010. The most recent sub-20° day was December 22nd 1990.

The all-time coldest high temperature is 17°, occurring both on February 12th 1905 and January 11th 1918. We will challenge that all-time record Monday.

The all-time coldest low temperature is -5° which happened on January 31st 1949. Although that record should remain safe, we’re expecting temperatures close to zero Tuesday morning which would place us at least in the top-10 coldest morning temperatures.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.