McLennan county vaccination clinic closes early

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 Vaccination clinic will close early Saturday.

The vaccination clinic will be closing at 12 p.m. due to the dangerous weather conditions.

The people who had appointments scheduled for this afternoon will be contacted by email, phone and text to reschedule.

According to Dr. Farley Verner, Health Authority for the Health District, a delay of days to a few weeks in receiving the second dose of vaccine will not decrease its effectiveness.

The date for the clinic has not been determined and will be based on weather conditions.

