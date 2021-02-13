Advertisement

McLennan county vaccination clinic closes early

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021 file photo a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca...
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021 file photo a health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a woman at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport. As Poland began vaccinating teachers on Friday Feb. 12, 2021 many say they are unhappy that they are getting AstraZeneca vaccines against the coronavirus, rather than the Pfizer shots earmarked for health care workers and the elderly. Nearly a year into the pandemic, many Europeans and others globally are desperate to get vaccinated and return to normal life. But many don't want just any vaccine. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)(Alessandra Tarantino | AP)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 Vaccination clinic will close early Saturday.

The vaccination clinic will be closing at 12 p.m. due to the dangerous weather conditions.

The people who had appointments scheduled for this afternoon will be contacted by email, phone and text to reschedule.

According to Dr. Farley Verner, Health Authority for the Health District, a delay of days to a few weeks in receiving the second dose of vaccine will not decrease its effectiveness.

The date for the clinic has not been determined and will be based on weather conditions.

