More than 1 million now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Texas; statewide death toll tops 40,000

(KWTX) - The number of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Texas rose to more than 1 million Friday as the statewide death toll from the virus increased to more than 40,000.

About 2.8 million people in the state have received the first dose of vaccine.

In Central Texas, more than 70,300 people have received the first dose and more than 25,500 have received both.

The state should receive 407,650 initial doses of vaccine next week, which will be shipped directly to 302 providers in 158 counties including 85 hub providers, and the federal government is shipping 80,000 doses to 376 pharmacies around the state as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

The state also ordered 333,650 secondary doses.

Nearly 13,000 doses of vaccine will be shipped next week to hub vaccination sites and other providers in Central Texas, 10,800 to the hub sites, and 2,000 to other clinics and retail pharmacies.

The Bell County Public Health District, which established vaccination sites at the Bell County Expo Center and in Temple and Killeen, will receive 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin will receive 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco will receive 1,950 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District will receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

The H-E-B pharmacy at 2509 N. Main St. in Belton will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the DSHS office at 2408 South 37th St. in Temple will receive 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the Brookshire’s pharmacy at 900 FM 3220 in Clifton will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the Brookshire’s pharmacy at 300 U.S. Highway 84 in Fairfield will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the DSHS office at 605 South Ivy St. in Hillsboro will receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the Brookshire’s pharmacy at 1310 North Brazos St. in Whitney will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the DSHS office at 205 Water St. in Lampasas will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine; the Family Medicine Center at 701 McClintic Dr. in Groesbeck will receive 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Parkview Regional Hospital at 600 South Bonham St. in Mexia will receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

CVS opened its COVID-19 vaccination appointment window Thursday in Central Texas and around the state and slots were quickly booked.

Select CVS stores in Waco and Temple are among those offering the vaccine to eligible residents.

The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered starting Friday at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

Walmart began offering COVID-19 vaccinations Friday as part of its U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program at six of its stores in Central Texas.

The vaccine will be available at Walmart stores at 2720 East Highway 190 in Copperas Cove; 3801 West State Highway 31 in Corsicana; 2805 South State Highway 36 in Gatesville; 600 South State Highway 6 in Marlin; 1406 East Milam Street in Mexia and 709 U.S. Highway 79 in Rockdale. Vaccinations will also be available at dozens of other Walmart stores around the state. Appointments are required.

The state will deploy mobile vaccination clinics to five more underserved counties this week, including San Saba County, where fewer than 200 residents have received an initial dose.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open mass community vaccination sites at AT&T Stadium and Fair Park in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and at NRG Stadium in Houston as part of an effort with the state to support vaccination against COVID-19 in underserved areas.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 10,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, 9,049 of them new.

Of the total, 276,017 cases were active, 2,204,146 patients have recovered, and 8,607 were hospitalized, about 300 fewer than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 113 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 12% all hospitalizations and filling about 9% of available beds.

The rate in the TSA has been low enough long enough to end capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

At least 91 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 19% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 13% of available beds.

DSHS reported 324 more deaths from the virus Friday, increasing the statewide death toll to 40, 095.

The total number of confirmed cases in Central Texas rose to 71,307 Friday, and the regional death toll increased by 11.

At at least 1,315 area residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including 304 Bell County residents, five more than the local count of 300; 28 Bosque County residents; 66 Coryell County residents; 28 Falls County residents; 38 Freestone County residents; 24 Hamilton County residents; 83 Hill County residents; 23 Lampasas County residents; 36 Leon County residents; 56 Limestone County residents; 414 McLennan County residents, 23 more than the local count of 391; 37 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 108 Navarro County residents; 32 Robertson County residents, and 18 San Saba County residents.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Friday was 11.62%, down slight from 11.68% Thursday.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Friday reported the deaths of nine more residents diagnosed with the virus, a Harker Heights woman in her 60s, a Killeen woman in her 70s, a Harker Heights man in his 80s, a Killeen man in his 90s, a Temple man in his 60s, a Killeen man in his 50s, a Belton man in his 60s, a Belton man in his 70s and a Bell County man in his 80s, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 309, according to local data.

State data showed 304 deaths.

The health district reported 73 additional cases of the virus, raising the county’s total to 20,016, according to local data.

Of the total, 1,072 cases were active Friday and 18,944 patients have recovered.

State data shows 20,049 cases, an increase of 62.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District Friday reported the death of a 71-year-old man diagnosed with the virus, increasing the county’s death toll to 391, according to local data.

State data showed 414 deaths, an increase of four.

Among those in the county diagnosed with the virus who’ve died was a member of Baylor’s grounds team. Jaime Soto, 57, who worked for Aramark/Baylor Facility Services for six years, died on Feb. 6 of complications from COVID-19. Soto is survived by his wife, two children and a grandson.

The health district reported 46 additional cases of the virus Friday, 34 confirmed and 12 probable, increasing the county’s total to 24,214.

At least 493 cases were active Friday, 23,330 patients have recovered and 72 were hospitalized, 14 of them on ventilators.

Thirty seven of the 72 are McLennan County residents.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

Outdoor testing sites in the county will be closed in anticipation of freezing weather over the next several days.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Foodbank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Note: On Feb. 1, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services added a total of 6,552 previously unreported confirmed and probable cases of the virus to the regional count including 237 confirmed and 49 probable cases in Bosque County; 2,087 confirmed and 41 probable cases in Coryell County; 385 confirmed and 57 probable cases in Falls County; 351 confirmed and 171 probable cases in Freestone County; 70 confirmed and five probable cases in Hamilton County; 985 confirmed and 96 probable cases in Hill County; 362 confirmed and 80 probable cases in Lampasas County; 321 confirmed and 45 probable cases in Leon County; 433 confirmed and 88 probable cases in Limestone County; 82 confirmed and 16 probable cases in Mills County; 428 confirmed and 59 probable cases in Robertson County and 83 confirmed and 21 probable cases in San Saba County.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,405 confirmed cases Friday, revised downward from 6,411 Thursday as the state continues to sort out a backlog of unreported cases.

The county also had 225 probable cases.

At least 6,097 patients have recovered.

State data showed 66 deaths.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,825 confirmed and 153 probable cases Friday.

State data showed 1,687 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 28 lives in the county county, state data showed.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 1,993 total confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 13, and 536 probable cases.

The virus has claimed 56 lives in the county, according to state data.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,345 confirmed and 2,130 probable cases of the virus Friday according to state data.

Of the total, 5,002 patients have recovered.

State data showed 108 deaths.

Local data showed 109 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,264 confirmed and 279 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,226 patients have recovered and 28 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,152 confirmed and 687 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,397 patients have recovered and 38 have died, according to state data.

Hamilton County had 684 confirmed and 46 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 618 patients have recovered and 24 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,564 confirmed cases Friday and 631 probable cases. At least 3,258 patients have recovered and 83 have died, according to state data.

Lampasas County had 1,670 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 13, and 307 probable cases. At least 1,363 patients have recovered and a 23rd resident has died, according to state data.

Leon County had 1,182 confirmed and 314 probable cases Friday. At least 1,162 patients have recovered and a 36th resident has died, according to state data.

Milam County reported 1,275 confirmed and 944 probable cases of the virus Friday. State data showed 2,044 recoveries and a 37th death.

Mills County had 552 confirmed and 52 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 437 patients have recovered and a 20th has died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,567 confirmed cases Friday and 393 probable cases. At least 1,476 patients have recovered and 32 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 566 confirmed cases Friday and 231 probable cases. At least 608 patients have recovered and 18 have died, according to state data.

