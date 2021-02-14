Arctic Blast Closing in on Central Texas

A light wintry mix is possible overnight and into early Sunday morning. Overall amounts will be light, but any ice could would lead to slick conditions on area bridges and overpasses. Periods of off & on wintry mix will continue through the morning and midday hours on Sunday, but we expect everything to switch over to snow during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. Late Sunday into Monday we will see heavy snow move across parts of Central Texas. We will also see very strong winds while the snow is occurring and that could lead to near blizzard conditions across our area. The snow should push out during the morning hours, but it will stay windy and frigidly cold on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the teens, but the winds will make it feel like its below zero most of the day!

Tuesday we’ll be dry with a little bit of sunshine, but it won’t do anything for our temperatures as we’ll still be in the low 20′s for highs in the afternoon. Wednesday we’ll have another disturbance move on by, bringing a wintry mix to the area. After Wednesday we stay dry for a while, and highs will get back above freezing on Friday in the upper 30′s. Next weekend we’ll see more mild highs again, allowing for all of the lingering snow and ice to melt.

Keep in mind as we go through the next several days that Wind Chill will be a big factor too, as many of these days with be breezy. If you’re going out, BUNDLE UP and take it SLOW on the roads. Keep pets and other valuables inside as we go through the next several days.