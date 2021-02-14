Advertisement

Car accident west of Hillsboro takes two lives

By STAFF
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hillsboro, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers were called to a one vehicle accident Thursday on SH-22, approximately 3.3 miles west of Hillsboro.

Ryan W. Howard Sergeant, TX DPS said, a Mitsubishi Montero traveling eastbound slid off the roadway and overturned, ejecting both occupants.

The driver, Rhonda Renfrow, 58, of Whitney, and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the passenger will not be released until the next of kin has been notified says police.

