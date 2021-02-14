Advertisement

Copperas Cove: City to provide warming station

The City of Copperas Cove announced Sunday that they will open a warming center.
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Copperas Cove announced Sunday that they will open a warming center to offer temporary relief for citizens who may be in need due to the extreme inclement weather and prolonged freezing conditions.

The warming center will be located at 1206 W Avenue B, in the Copperas Cove Civic Center.

The facility will open this evening, Sunday, February 14th, beginning at 6pm and remain open until the need is no longer necessary.

The warming center will be open as a temporary shelter from the severe weather.

The city is asking citizens who plan to use the warming station to consider bring the following:

  • Change of Clothing
  • Bedding
  • Toiletries
  • Food/Drink
  • Medications
  • Entertainment Items, such as Books, Games, etc.
  • Any other necessities

