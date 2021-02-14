Advertisement

DOD alerts Fort Hood about deteriorating road conditions

Fort Hood main gate.
Fort Hood main gate.(Eric Franklin)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of Defense sent an alert notifying Fort Hood drivers that freezing rain is causing road conditions to deteriorating and dangerous to drive on.

The Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) released the alert Saturday with notification to take effect as of: 7:43:20 PM GMT.

Additionally, DES is advising everyone to stay at home and only travel in an emergency.

DES said East Range road is determined to be safe and will be monitored and re-evaluated frequently.

The following roads are to remain closed until further notice: Georgetown road, West Range road is closed from ACP 7 (West Range road gate) to Triple A road.

