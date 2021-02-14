‘Electrical issue’ suspected in fire that heavily damaged Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators suspect an “electrical issue” is likely to blame for the blaze that heavily damaged a Waco home on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2700 block of Pine Avenue in response to a “chimney fire” at about 12:26 p.m.

The first unit to arrive at the scene noticed heavy smoke coming from the attic.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators learned the family did not have a fire going in the fireplace.

They suspect the blaze was caused by an electrical issue.

The family had been living in the home for five years.

No injuries were reported.

