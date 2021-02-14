Advertisement

‘Electrical issue’ suspected in fire that heavily damaged Waco home

An attic fire heavily damaged a home in the 2700 block of Pine Avenue in Waco on Saturday.
An attic fire heavily damaged a home in the 2700 block of Pine Avenue in Waco on Saturday.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators suspect an “electrical issue” is likely to blame for the blaze that heavily damaged a Waco home on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2700 block of Pine Avenue in response to a “chimney fire” at about 12:26 p.m.

The first unit to arrive at the scene noticed heavy smoke coming from the attic.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators learned the family did not have a fire going in the fireplace.

They suspect the blaze was caused by an electrical issue.

The family had been living in the home for five years.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

peak of arctic outbreak still to come...
Historic stretch of winter weather brings danger to Central Texas
The weight of the ice downed trees and snapped tree limbs.
Storm leaves nearly 1,000 without power in small Central Texas town
DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
Crash on Central Texas highway leaves one man dead
The trooper and the driver of the vehicle that struck his Tahoe were both taken to a local...
Trooper injured at Central Texas accident scene
Central Texas is expected to remain in the grip of the icy winter weather through the weekend...
Texas governor issues statewide disaster declaration in response to icy winter weather

Latest News

The Central Texas VA in Temple vaccinated hundreds of veterans on Saturday.
Temple: Central Texas VA hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “With the weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday, and...
Vaccination Centers in Bell County closed Monday and Tuesday
car crash
Car accident west of Hillsboro takes two lives
School district employees offered last minute COVID-19 vaccines
School district employees offered last minute COVID-19 vaccines