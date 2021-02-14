Advertisement

Holland: Residents trying to restore power, clean damage

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Residents of Holland say they’re scrambling to clean up and restore power, while also planning for the next days ahead in the current cold front.

Richard Pope says his home and roof have been slightly damaged.

“We don’t get this weather very often,” he said.

“A lot of trees are coming down and the ice is so thick that they’re just coming down all over the place.”

Pope says even though he still has natural gas and water, he’s afraid of suffering any more damage.

“My next-door neighbor had a tree come down at his house and it knocked off his water spicket, so he had to turn his water off,” he said.

“What I’m gonna do is try to cut this branch that hasn’t broken yet that’s right over my electric line.”

Most stores have closed due to the power outages, with the nearest grocery store in Temple.

Officials say it could take anywhere between 3-6 days to restore power.

As the cold front continues, many families in need of food, water and shelter are staying in hotels or with neighbors.

“You know, Holland’s the kind of place where I’ve had more people ask me if I need a place to stay more than I’ve offered to help them,” Pope said.

“These are country folks, they’re self-sufficient. They know what needs to be done to be taken care of.”

