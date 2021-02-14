Icy weather causes accidents, road closures across the Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - First responders across the Brazos Valley are beginning to get reports of weather-related accidents.

4:30 p.m. Update: Authorities across the Brazos Valley have been busy all day Saturday responding to weather-related calls.

College Station police say since midnight Saturday they have responded to around 31 accidents.

Bryan Police responded to 7 wrecks and 3 stalled vehicles by 9:00 a.m. that were potentially impacted by the weather.

DPS has had approximately 20 weather-related calls since 7:00 a.m.

TxDOT wants to remind drivers that conditions on roadways can change rapidly, so even with proactive measures in place, ice can still form.

8:50 a.m. Update: Officers are working a six car crash at the Rock Prairie Exit going Southbound from Highway 6. The exit and feeder will be shut down

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Officers are working a crash at the Rock Prairie Exit going Southbound from Highway 6. The exit and feeder will be shut down and we will update when roadway is back open. Thank you for your patience. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 13, 2021

Multiple crashes continue to be reported on Highway six in college station￼ Posted by KBTX Media on Saturday, February 13, 2021

SUV rollover crash northbound Highway 6 in front of Baylor Scott & White Hospital near Rock Prairie Road. (KBTX)

8:30 a.m. update: SUV rollover crash northbound Highway 6 in front of Baylor Scott & White Hospital near Rock Prairie Road.

There are also reports of accidents near the Harvey Mitchell overpass at Wellborn Road and Highway 21 out toward Wixon Valley.

DriveTexas.org, the online road condition map operated by the Texas Department of Transportation, shows some roads across the Brazos Valley getting covered with ice.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We're working numerous accidents between Texas World Speedway and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. All Traffic is being diverted northbound to the feeder road. Avoid the area and use caution while driving. Thank you for your patience. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 13, 2021

Multiple crashes on Highway 6 in College Station Posted by KBTX Media on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Here is the full statement from TxDOT:

As Texas battles an unprecedented winter weather event that is blanketing most of the state, TxDOT is urging drivers to stay home, only travel if necessary and avoid hazardous road conditions.

If you must drive, know before you go. Check weather forecasts, and visit DriveTexas.org (or call 800-452-9292) to see conditions and closures on your planned route.

Call 9-1-1 if you find yourself stranded or facing an emergency.

Be on the lookout for TxDOT crews on roadways before, during and after snow or ice events and other inclement weather.

TxDOT crews are always out pretreating roads and monitoring road conditions before and during severe weather.

Give work crews plenty of room to operate, and slow down when approaching them.

Do not drive through whiteout conditions, such as a snow cloud, which may be caused by crosswinds or snowplows.

While TxDOT and its crews do their best to keep roadways safe, it’s up to drivers to do their part and take precautions when driving in hazardous winter conditions.

If you must drive, reduce your speed and increase your following distance.

If you must drive, anticipate travel delays. Plan head and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination.

Remember that everyone on the road is dealing with the same conditions. Be courteous to other drivers so everyone can safely get where they’re going.

Carry an emergency kit (with food, water, blankets, etc.) in your vehicle, just in case.

It’s important to note: Conditions on roadways can change rapidly, and unfortunately, even with proactive measures the unpredictable and fast-changing severe Texas weather can still result in some ice accumulating.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.