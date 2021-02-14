McLennan County announces departments and offices closings

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County released a statement Saturday with the following closing information due to inclement weather and driving conditions:

All McLennan County departments / offices (with the exception of those listed below) will be closed tomorrow, Monday, February 15, 2021 and will re-open at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

The Commissioners Court meeting posted for Tuesday at 9:00 am will begin at 10:00 am.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department, Road & Bridge Departments and Maintenance of Buildings Department should contact your Elected Official / Department Head.

