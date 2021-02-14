Advertisement

McLennan County announces departments and offices closings

McLennan County closing information due to inclement weather and driving conditions.
McLennan County closing information due to inclement weather and driving conditions.(WABI)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County released a statement Saturday with the following closing information due to inclement weather and driving conditions:

All McLennan County departments / offices (with the exception of those listed below) will be closed tomorrow, Monday, February 15, 2021 and will re-open at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

The Commissioners Court meeting posted for Tuesday at 9:00 am will begin at 10:00 am.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department, Road & Bridge Departments and Maintenance of Buildings Department should contact your Elected Official / Department Head.

