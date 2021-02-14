Advertisement

McLennan county issues disaster declaration as winter storm persists

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Judge Scott Felton has issued a declaration of disaster for McLennan County on Sunday.

The county is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from prolonged freezing temperatures, heavy snow and freezing rain.

Area city managers, law enforcement, emergency management officials have met to conclude that it is clear the community is facing a serious threat from this winter storm.

According to the county, weather related damage is already occurring in our community and our current weather situation is deteriorating.

The conditions are expected to worsen over the next several days, with unbearably cold temperatures settling in and more wintry precipitation expected.

The county says the road conditions are already treacherous; and whereas, the county Judge of McLennan County has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.

This declaration allows the county to activate  the county’s emergency management plan. It also allows county officials to provide “aid and assistance under the declaration,” according to the Texas Government Code. 

This declaration shall take effect immediately, according to county.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott warns Texans to brace for winter storm ‘unprecedented in Texas history’
Entire state under a winter storm warning
Major winter storm arriving today
File Photo
H-E-B reduces hours of operation during winter storm in Central Texas and throughout the state
The weight of the ice downed trees and snapped tree limbs.
Storm leaves nearly 1,000 without power in small Central Texas town
Central Texas is expected to remain in the grip of the icy winter weather through the weekend...
Texas governor issues statewide disaster declaration in response to icy winter weather

Latest News

Entire state under a winter storm warning
Major winter storm arriving today
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
ERCOT requesting all Texans conserve electricity now through Tuesday
FastCast
Brady's Sunday Morning FastCast
Bakery owner turns foul weather into sweet Valentine’s Day.
WACO: Local bakery turns cold weather loss into warm hearted gain