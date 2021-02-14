McLennan county issues disaster declaration as winter storm persists

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Judge Scott Felton has issued a declaration of disaster for McLennan County on Sunday.

The county is under imminent threat of severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from prolonged freezing temperatures, heavy snow and freezing rain.

Area city managers, law enforcement, emergency management officials have met to conclude that it is clear the community is facing a serious threat from this winter storm.

According to the county, weather related damage is already occurring in our community and our current weather situation is deteriorating.

The conditions are expected to worsen over the next several days, with unbearably cold temperatures settling in and more wintry precipitation expected.

The county says the road conditions are already treacherous; and whereas, the county Judge of McLennan County has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.

This declaration allows the county to activate the county’s emergency management plan. It also allows county officials to provide “aid and assistance under the declaration,” according to the Texas Government Code.

This declaration shall take effect immediately, according to county.

