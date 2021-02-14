Slick road conditions lead to fatal accident between a 18-wheeler truck and SUV

FAIFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Troopers investigated a fatal crash after a semi- truck crashes into a vehicle which lost control on slick road on IH-45 near Fairfield.

Department of Public Safety (DPS said, “a Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer crashed into a Ford Explorer that lost control after sliding on ice and crossing into Volvo’s path.”

The driver of the Ford, Claudio Romero, 21, of Ennis, was pronounced dead at the scene, says DPS. The truck driver was not injured.

DPS officials ask that you use caution driving at high speeds on ice and snow. Adding, if you’re fishtailing or sliding at all, it may mean you are going too fast for the conditions.

