Temple: Central Texas VA hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas VA in Temple vaccinated hundreds of veterans on Saturday.

The vaccines were available to veterans from the age of 65 and up.

Unlike other vaccine hubs in Central Texas, veterans received the Moderna vaccine instead of the Pfizer vaccine.

A handful of veterans received their second dosage of the vaccine as well.

Healthcare Center Director Michael Kiefer says especially with the cold weather getting worse over the next few days, they continue to plan ahead.

“The eye of the storm is a great way to describe it,” he said.

“The weather’s been bad for the last few days and we’re expecting it to be even worse on Sunday and Monday, which is why we’ll be closed those days. So, having these clinics and getting as many veterans vaccinated, that’s really our goal.”

The VA says they anticipate continuing vaccinations later this week.

