Vaccination Centers in Bell County closed Monday and Tuesday

Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County health officials released a statement Saturday stating that all three Bell County vaccination centers will be closed on Monday, February 15, and Tuesday, February 16, due to inclement weather. All appointments on those days will be automatically rescheduled.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “With the weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday, and what road conditions might look like, it’s just the right call. We don’t want people, either the volunteers or those who want to be vaccinated, out on the roads.”

County officials have plans for how to reschedule those with second doses which were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. They say, until those can be announced, “they are assuring everyone with an appointment impacted by the closure that are still guaranteed their shot.”

“We know that these appointments and vaccinations are extremely important to people,” Judge Blackburn said. “I hope that they will hear me when I say that, if you have an appointment on a day that our centers are closed, we still have a dose for you. You may just have to wait a little longer to get it.”

Click HERE to see the full Bell County notification.

