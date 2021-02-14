WACO: Local bakery turns cold weather loss into warm hearted gain

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Angie Hobbs, the owner of Simply Delicious Bakery in Waco sales of Valentines goodies were hampered by the severe weather so she donated the sweet treats to local Medical staff, police and fire departments and a nursing home.

Angie said, “Due to the bad weather we have a ton of Valentine’s Day stuff that I’m gonna have to find something to do with. This Covid and Valentines weather is killing my small business. It’s been a real struggle and this does not help.”

After some thought, Angie decided to call on a local Girl Scout troop to come to her bakery.

A girl scout troop came to help box and deliver the goods to several nursing homes, hospitals, fire and police departments. (Angie Hobbs)

The volunteers helped box up the goodies and delivered the bakery products to Hillcrest and Providence COVID -19 I.C.U. units, a nursing home, four fire stations and Hewitt PD.

In her gracious spirit, Angie said, “although it wasn’t the Valentine’s we wanted, we are happy to share the happiness with others.”

