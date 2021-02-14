Advertisement

WACO: Local bakery turns cold weather loss into warm hearted gain

Bakery owner turns foul weather into sweet Valentine’s Day.
Bakery owner turns foul weather into sweet Valentine’s Day.(Angie Hobbs)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Angie Hobbs, the owner of Simply Delicious Bakery in Waco sales of Valentines goodies were hampered by the severe weather so she donated the sweet treats to local Medical staff, police and fire departments and a nursing home.

Angie said, “Due to the bad weather we have a ton of Valentine’s Day stuff that I’m gonna have to find something to do with. This Covid and Valentines weather is killing my small business. It’s been a real struggle and this does not help.”

After some thought, Angie decided to call on a local Girl Scout troop to come to her bakery.

A girl scout troop came to help box and deliver the goods to several nursing homes, hospitals,...
A girl scout troop came to help box and deliver the goods to several nursing homes, hospitals, fire and police departments.(Angie Hobbs)

The volunteers helped box up the goodies and delivered the bakery products to Hillcrest and Providence COVID -19 I.C.U. units, a nursing home, four fire stations and Hewitt PD.

In her gracious spirit, Angie said, “although it wasn’t the Valentine’s we wanted, we are happy to share the happiness with others.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

peak of arctic outbreak still to come...
Major Winter Storm Arriving Tomorrow
The weight of the ice downed trees and snapped tree limbs.
Storm leaves nearly 1,000 without power in small Central Texas town
DPS troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday evening on State Highway 7.
Crash on Central Texas highway leaves one man dead
The trooper and the driver of the vehicle that struck his Tahoe were both taken to a local...
Trooper injured at Central Texas accident scene
Central Texas is expected to remain in the grip of the icy winter weather through the weekend...
Texas governor issues statewide disaster declaration in response to icy winter weather

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Sunday Morning FastCast
peak of arctic outbreak still to come...
Major Winter Storm Arriving Tomorrow
DPS says, slowing down is the most important thing to do when driving on ice and snow. High...
Slick road conditions lead to fatal accident between a 18-wheeler truck and SUV
Residents of Holland say they’re scrambling to clean up and restore power, while also planning...
Holland: Residents trying to restore power, clean damage