Area Youth Rescue offers temporary food and warming shelter

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The director of HIS Kids Youth Rescue in Temple is providing a warming shelter effective immediately through Monday evening.

Their notification states that a team of 6 Youth & parents will make Roving Patrols downtown every other hour until Monday A.M.

The rescue is offering shelter and food. Their contact information is 254-718-0891.

The Youth Rescue says, if you know of anyone needing to be checked on as well in the Temple, Texas area please do contact us ASAP!

