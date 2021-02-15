Advertisement

Area Youth Rescue offers temporary food and warming shelter

The Youth Rescue says, if you know of anyone needing to be checked on as well in the Temple,...
The Youth Rescue says, if you know of anyone needing to be checked on as well in the Temple, Texas area please do contact us ASAP!(WHSV)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The director of HIS Kids Youth Rescue in Temple is providing a warming shelter effective immediately through Monday evening.

Their notification states that a team of 6 Youth & parents will make Roving Patrols downtown every other hour until Monday A.M.

The rescue is offering shelter and food. Their contact information is 254-718-0891.

The Youth Rescue says, if you know of anyone needing to be checked on as well in the Temple, Texas area please do contact us ASAP!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills by Monday morning will range from -20° to -10° and only climb as high as about 5°...
Heavy snow moving through Central Texas through the night
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott warns Texans to brace for winter storm ‘unprecedented in Texas history’
File Photo
H-E-B reduces hours of operation during winter storm in Central Texas and throughout the state
File image
McLennan county issues disaster declaration as winter storm persists
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
ERCOT requesting all Texans conserve electricity now through Tuesday

Latest News

Wind chills by Monday morning will range from -20° to -10° and only climb as high as about 5°...
Heavy snow moving through Central Texas through the night
Workers making repairs at the water treatment plant. (Photo by Austin McAfee)
City of Marlin water plant knocked out by electrical and mechanical issues
As the second round of winter precipitation continues to roll in, many roads around the area...
Local authorities advising the public to stay off icy roads
Killeen warming station has relocated to Skyline Baptist Church at 906 Trimmier Rd.
KILLEEN: City changing warming station location