Be Remarkable: Chilton businesswoman finds grace to help others through tough times

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Chilton, where a woman who has lost a lot of business during the pandemic, has found the grace to help others through tough times.

“She owns a store but, even if people are struggling she helps them, not just with the prices but with everything.”, Priscilla Rico, Nominator

Mary Hernandez owns Daddy’s Quick Mart in Chilton. Some people say her place has the best cheeseburgers in town – now it also has a Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and KWTX Be Remarkable Award.

“I know these people – I know these people from TV!?”, Mary Hernandez, Be Remarkable Winner

Be Remarkable is a $500 reward presented by Danny Daniel and Daniel Stark for folks who make central Texas a better place to live.

“Well guess what? You were nominated as a remarkable person in our community – and that’s why we’re here”, Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers

Mary has not only changed the community of Chilton with her kindness – she’s also changed the course of lives for the young people in her family.

“There have been also children in the community that were also financially impacted and hurt and you took them into your home – to take care of them”

“Well they were living in a car - it was my grandchildren”

Mary found room in her home and heart for her grandkids – but also needed the strength to fight for their custody and get them in a better situation.

“We’ve all kinda been through a lot – but she’s been through the most with that – just from not being able to see them and then the only way to see them is for them to go through a lot – and be taken”

The emotional stress is only second to the economic strife – hitting hardest when her sister says Mary and her store were passed over - after applying for COVID-19 relief.

“I’ve been open since 2010 but ever since covid hit – it’s just been rough- it’s been really rough”

But she’s kept the door open – and the lights on through it all – making her truly remarkable.

“She just gives to everyone she can – and if she can’t she’ll find a way”

Do you know a remarkable person who fits this honor? A selfless member of our community who dedicates their time and energy to help others?