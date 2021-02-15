Advertisement

City of Marlin water plant knocked out by electrical and mechanical issues

Workers making repairs at the water treatment plant. (Photo by Austin McAfee)
By STAFF
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Mayor Carolyn Lofton says the Marlin Municipal Water Plant had lost full electrical and now mechanical power and currently have enough reserves to last until 9 am Monday morning.

The mayor reported that at approximately 6:30 am, the Marlin Municipal Water Plant lost full electrical power. A certified electrician and Oncor restored the electrical power at 2 pm. Sunday, however, both compressor systems were knocked out by the storm and are inoperable.

The Mayor said, we currently have enough reserves to last until 9 am Monday morning. Falls County leadership has graciously extended us the use of a compressor and we are working to get it operational.

The mayor has asked the Fire Chief, and Emergency Management Officer, to work with Falls County Emergency Management, HOTCOG, and TDEM to get a compressor from Waco to Marlin.

