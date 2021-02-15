ERCOT: Power outages could continue through Tuesday

Advertisement

Power outages could continue through Tuesday(KSFY)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Power outages through much of Texas could continue through at least Tuesday, officials with Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Monday morning.

In a call held with media representatives, Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said ERCOT had reached a new all time high peak demand, and that the system may not have been able to handle the load.

Woodfin acknowledged that a planned outage of up to 45 minutes has been pushed far beyond that in several places in Texas. He declined to say when that power could be restored, but said they are working around the clock to do so.

At around 1:25am, according to a news release, ERCOT entered emergency conditions, and initiated rolling blackouts at that time. They say at that point, about 10,500 MW of customer load was shed from the system. This is enough power to serve approximately two million homes.

However, extreme weather conditions forced several power sources to go offline at that time, according to the release.

That amounts to over 30,000 MW of generating power.

During the call, officials said this is the longest period of time rotating outages have been carried out.

Right now, around two million people remain without power in Texas, many of those in Central Texas.

ERCOT is asking everyone to conserve energy as much as possible, to reduce the stress on the power grid as they work to get everyone back online.

