List of area warming centers providing temporary shelter to Central Texans

If you have extra time on you hands, warming centers are seeking volunteers and supplies.
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The following is a list of warmer centers and shelter providing emergency aid to Central Texans effected by this unprecidented severe weather.

COPPERAS COVE (Updated 2/15 @ 11:30am) - The City of Copperas Cove announced Sunday that they will open a warming center to offer temporary relief for citizens who may be in need due to the extreme inclement weather and prolonged freezing conditions.

The warming center will be located at Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main Street.

The facility will open Sunday, February 14th, beginning at 6pm and remain open until the need is no longer necessary.

The warming center will be open as a temporary shelter from the severe weather.

The city is asking citizens who plan to use the warming station to consider bring the following:

  • Change of Clothing
  • Bedding
  • Toiletries
  • Food/Drink
  • Medications
  • Entertainment Items, such as Books, Games, etc.
  • Any other necessities

KILLEEN (Updated 2/15 @ 11:30am) - The City of Killeen released a notification Sunday saying, the warming station has relocated to Skyline Baptist Church located at 906 Trimmier Road. The city adds, those using the previous warming center have been relocated and future persons in need should go directly to the Skyline Baptist Church.

MARLIN (Updated 2/15 @ 11:30am) - The Junior High School gym is currently without power and water. The Marlin Men’s Civic Center should be available as a warming station after noon Monday.

TEMPLE (Updated 2/15 @ 11:30am) - The director of HIS Kids Youth Rescue in Temple is providing a warming shelter effective immediately through Monday evening.

Their notification states that a team of 6 Youth & parents will make Roving Patrols downtown every other hour until Monday A.M.

The rescue is offering shelter and food. Their contact information is 254-718-0891.

The Youth Rescue says, if you know of anyone needing to be checked on as well in the Temple, Texas area please do contact us ASAP!

