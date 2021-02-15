Advertisement

Local authorities advising the public to stay off icy roads

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the second round of winter precipitation continues to roll in, many roads around the area are too slick to drive.

Jake Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation says throughout the day, despite low traffic, there have still been a handful of accidents. Throughout the day, all law enforcement are advising the public to stay inside.

“Our maintenance crews are working around the clock quite literally,” he said.

“12-hour shifts, night and day, around the clock, addressing the roads and trying to make them as passable as possible.”

Over the next few days, authorities will continue to work on sanding and salting the roads.

Regardless, TXDOT stresses that if anyone has to drive, they must give themselves enough time to get to their destination. They should also have blankets, food and water in case the vehicle gets stuck.

“Slow down and take your time getting to your destination and understand if you have to pass bridges, overpasses and these roads, they’re more prone to ice,” he said.

“You have to keep that stuff in mind and drive with extra caution.”

