Temperatures are plummeting as wintry mix turns to heavy snow

Snow has started falling and temperatures are dropping quickly. As the evening goes on, light snow turns to heavy snow, with 3-6 inches of total snow accumulations with isolated higher amounts of 6-8 inches possible.

Strong winds will lead to drifting and blowing snow, which as the possibility of reducing visibilities to 1 mile at times. Temperatures will be EXTREMELY cold, with near-blizzard conditions are possible.Late Sunday into Monday we will see heavy snow move across parts of Central Texas.

We will also see very strong winds while the snow is occurring and that could lead to near blizzard conditions across our area. The snow should push out during the morning hours Monday, but it will stay windy and frigidly cold on Monday.

Highs on Monday will be in the teens, but the winds will make it feel like its below zero most of the day! That’s why our Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect through 6 PM Monday evening.

Tuesday we’ll be dry with a little bit of sunshine, but it won’t do anything for our temperatures as we’ll still be in the low 20′s for highs in the afternoon. Wednesday we’ll have another disturbance move on by, bringing a wintry mix to the area.

After Wednesday we stay dry for a while, and highs will get back above freezing on Friday in the upper 30′s. Next weekend we’ll see more mild highs again, allowing for all of the lingering snow and ice to melt.

Keep in mind as we go through the next several days that Wind Chill will be a big factor too, as many of these days with be breezy.

If you’re going out, BUNDLE UP and take it SLOW on the roads. Keep pets and other valuables inside as we go through the next several days.