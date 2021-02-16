Advertisement

Abbott says ERCOT reform needs to be an ‘emergency item’ for state lawmakers

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(KWTX photo from pool feed)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday declared the reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) should be an emergency item for state lawmakers this legislative session.

In declaring this item an emergency, the Governor is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.

“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” said Governor Abbott.

“Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable. Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”

