Another winter storm arriving tonight

Roads have slightly improved across Central Texas from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, but ice is still on many roadways and driving today is still going to be quite difficult. We’re expecting another dry day today, but yet another round of ice tonight will make travel treacherous Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe Friday too.

HISTORIC ARCTIC COLD EXITING SOON

Although we will see above freezing temperatures Friday afternoon, we won't completely move away from freezing temperatures until midday Saturday. From there, we won't drop below freezing for the foreseeable future. (KWTX)

Tuesday’s morning temperatures fell close to 0° across the entire area and shattered previous daily low temperature records.

Waco’s low temperature of 1° is also tied for 4th coldest temperature of all time.

The dangerous morning temperatures near 0° will thankfully be as cold as we’re ever going to get since we will begin a slow, gradual, and unfortunately uneven warming trend.

Highs are still expected to stay below freezing through Thursday but we’re expecting highs in the 20s Tuesday to reach the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

Morning temperatures will not be warming up quite as nicely. We’ll be back in the 20s Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday morning, but low-to-mid teens are expected Friday morning.

ARE WE FINALLY DONE WITH THE WINTRY WEATHER?

Unfortunately not.

Our next round of ice (coming in the form of freezing rain) arrives overnight tonight.

We’re expecting snow or a wintry mix to start after 10 PM tonight and really pick up after midnight. Any snow that does manage to fall tonight should quickly switch to freezing rain and should through about sunrise Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see most of the rain exit by sunrise, but some lingering isolated freezing rain could still fall through mid-morning.

We’re expecting a quarter-inch of ice across Central Texas but localized higher amounts potentially as high as a half-inch is possible east of I-35. The additional ice will stymie recovery efforts, refreeze any thawed out roads, and likely cause even more power issues. You should not anticipate to be safely able to leave your house through Friday. Roads will likely be impassable through nearly the entire day Wednesday and we’re still going to have ice on the roads Thursday too. Yes, travel is possible but will be severely hampered.

WEATHER STATS/HISTORY

Waco's morning low of -1° is the third coldest low temperature of all time! (KWTX)

Last time we had a string of at least 9 days of highs below 50° was 9 days ending March 2nd 2015. During that same period, we had a 4 days period of highs 40° ending on March 1st 2015.

The most recent time we had at least 7 days of sub 30° low temperatures ended February 18th 2010. We also had a 13 day stretch of 30° or below which ended on January 13th 2010. We’ve never had more than 15 days of sub-30 temperatures.

We’ve had 2 three-day stretches of 20° or below lows recently. The most recent one ended on January 18th 2018 with another 3-day stretch ending January 8th 2017. We had a 4 day stretch that ended on January 4th 2018.

We will also break the record of a 5-day stretch of sub-freezing temperatures. We’re anticipating 7 to 8 straight days of temperatures at or below 32°

The most recent single digit temperature was January 17th 2018 (8°). The most recent day with a high less than 30° was January 2nd 2018 (29°). We had a 27° temperature on February 6th 2014 and December 7th 2013. We also had a 24° temperature on February 2nd 2011 which is the coldest high temperature since 2010. The most recent sub-20° day was December 22nd 1990.

The all-time coldest high temperature is 17°, occurring both on February 12th 1905 and January 11th 1918.

The all-time coldest low temperature is -5° which happened on January 31st 1949. The all-time cold record is safe, but Tuesday’s morning low of -1° is tied for third coldest all time.

