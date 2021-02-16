Advertisement

Baylor basketball games postponed

Baylor MBB vs. Texas
Baylor MBB vs. Texas(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Both the men’s and women’s next Baylor basketball games have been postponed.

The Big 12 Conference announced these postponements on Tuesday afternoon.

Baylor men’s basketball was scheduled to host Oklahoma State on Saturday. That game has been postponed. The Bears have not played since Feb. 2 due to COVID-19 issues. Six games have now been postponed. Baylor will now resume play on Feb. 23 against Iowa State.

The Baylor women’s basketball home game versus West Virginia scheduled for Wednesday has also been postponed due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another ice storm is expected to move into Central Texas tonight and more ice is expected to...
Another winter storm arriving tonight
Power outages could continue through Tuesday
UPDATE: Nearly 84k Centex homes still without power
Interstate 35 near Stassney Lane in Austin was blanketed with snow on the morning of Feb. 15. A...
2 million Texas households without power as massive winter storm drives demand for electricity
Oncor released new information Tuesday morning stating they will continue to controlled power...
Update: ERCOT advises Texas to prepare for continued controlled outages across the state
Gov. Greg Abbott. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./POOL via The Texas Tribune
Abbott deploys ‘maximum’ resources to help local communities during crippling storm

Latest News

UMHB Athletics
UMHB games including football home opener postponed
Baylor's Madaline Callaway
Baylor EQ’s Madaline Callaway receives national honors
Friday Bi-District girls high school hoops results
Former Temple player is leading the Leopards
Former Temple player leading the Leopards as head coach