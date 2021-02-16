Baylor basketball games postponed

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Both the men’s and women’s next Baylor basketball games have been postponed.

The Big 12 Conference announced these postponements on Tuesday afternoon.

Baylor men’s basketball was scheduled to host Oklahoma State on Saturday. That game has been postponed. The Bears have not played since Feb. 2 due to COVID-19 issues. Six games have now been postponed. Baylor will now resume play on Feb. 23 against Iowa State.

The Baylor women’s basketball home game versus West Virginia scheduled for Wednesday has also been postponed due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.