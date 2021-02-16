Baylor softball’s Getterman Classic canceled

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to inclement weather, the Getterman Classic set to take place in Waco this weekend has been canceled.

No. 18 Baylor softball was scheduled to host Northwestern State, No. 21 Missouri and Prairie View A&M.

The Baylor softball team has yet to play a game this season. Their season opener was scheduled for Feb. 13.

They have now had eight games either canceled or postponed in 2021.

