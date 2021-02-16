Advertisement

Baylor softball’s Getterman Classic canceled

Baylor's Getterman Stadium
Baylor's Getterman Stadium
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to inclement weather, the Getterman Classic set to take place in Waco this weekend has been canceled.

No. 18 Baylor softball was scheduled to host Northwestern State, No. 21 Missouri and Prairie View A&M.

The Baylor softball team has yet to play a game this season. Their season opener was scheduled for Feb. 13.

They have now had eight games either canceled or postponed in 2021.

