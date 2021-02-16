Advertisement

Boil order notices issued for Central Texas water systems

Boil order
Boil order(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple Central Texas water systems have issued Boil Orders due to low pressure resulting from recent power outages.

Residents are being instructed to bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. This is to kill any bacteria that may have formed. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

The list of water systems include:

  • Gatesville Regional Water System PWS ID 0500002
    • Includes: Gatesville, Mountain Water Supply, Fort Gates Water Supply, Flat Water Supply, and Coryell City Water Supply.
  • Bell County WCID #5, PWS ID 0140024
  • Bell-Milam-Falls WSC, PWS ID 0140007
  • Little Elm Valley WSC, PWS ID 0140025
  • Marlow WSC, PWS ID 1660014

KWTX will continue to provide updates as they’re made available.

