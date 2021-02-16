Advertisement

Deadly Storm: At least 10 deaths linked to statewide disaster in Texas

By Cassi Pollock
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - At least 10 people have died in weather-related incidents across the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle reported earlier Tuesday.

At least one of those incidents was related to a motor vehicle accident.

The other deaths are tied to extremely cold weather brought by a massive winter storm, fires and suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to authorities in the area.

Authorities also found two dead people who were homeless, and suspected the cause of death to be exposure to the cold temperatures, though autopsies will confirm the official causes of death.

