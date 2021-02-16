Advertisement

Flights canceled at ABIA for a second day

Flights both in and out of ABIA are canceled for a 2nd straight day due to weather, officials...
Flights both in and out of ABIA are canceled for a 2nd straight day due to weather, officials say.
By Robyn Geske
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials with Austin Bergstrom International Airport announced late Monday that all flights in and out of the airport are canceled again for Tuesday, February 16th.

In a news release, airport officials said all crews at the airport are working “around the clock” to clear snow and ice from the airport grounds.

Six inches of snow fell at the airport overnight Sunday into Monday, making walkways slick and affecting parking garages.

Officials advised anyone traveling through ABIA at any point this week to check ahead directly with airlines before heading to the airport.

They said travelers should check current conditions for the airport here, and said they can check the current flight board here.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will feel like negative digits tonight and in the morning
Dangerously cold Tonight with another Winter Storm on its way
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the...
UPDATE: ERCOT requesting all Texans conserve electricity now through Tuesday
File image
McLennan county issues disaster declaration as winter storm persists
Power outages could continue through Tuesday
ERCOT: Power outages could continue through Tuesday
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott warns Texans to brace for winter storm ‘unprecedented in Texas history’

Latest News

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest made arrangements for some team members to stay...
Waco: Hospitals forced to manage extreme weather event amid pandemic
It will feel like negative digits tonight and in the morning
Dangerously cold Tonight with another Winter Storm on its way
Central Texans Without Internet
Central Texas Internet Outages
Some Central Texans found themselves without internet and without power.
Internet outages compound problems for Central Texans