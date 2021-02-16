Flights canceled at ABIA for a second day

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Officials with Austin Bergstrom International Airport announced late Monday that all flights in and out of the airport are canceled again for Tuesday, February 16th.

In a news release, airport officials said all crews at the airport are working “around the clock” to clear snow and ice from the airport grounds.

Six inches of snow fell at the airport overnight Sunday into Monday, making walkways slick and affecting parking garages.

Officials advised anyone traveling through ABIA at any point this week to check ahead directly with airlines before heading to the airport.

They said travelers should check current conditions for the airport here, and said they can check the current flight board here.

