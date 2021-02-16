HOTEL: ‘Alofty’ price, not a reality

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In times like these folks are vulnerable and scammers look to take advantage.

So it’s no surprise Facebook users raised the red flag when they saw a Waco hotel trying to book rooms for almost $1,500.

The hotel in question was the Aloft Waco Baylor on 900 S 11th St. in Waco.

The listing that was shared with KWTX on Facebook had a single room priced at $1,470 as of Monday afternoon.

KWTX called the Aloft Tuesday morning.

A representative said, although the picture was real the price was not.

Aloft, owned by the Marriott Corporation, says the lofty price is a mistake made by websites like Expedia and Priceline when a hotel is overbooked.

The hotel says it can’t even book rooms for that much.

Aloft also says it is booked solid for the next few days.

