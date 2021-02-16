Ice storm expected tonight across most of Central Texas

The historic outbreak of cold weather across Central Texas continues but thankfully we do have some good news to report. Temperatures Tuesday morning are starting out between -2° and about 6°, among the coldest temperatures Central Texas has ever seen. Fortunately, this morning is the coldest it’ll get across Central Texas and we will begin a very slow and gradual warming trend through the remainder of the week before we finally break the Arctic chill this weekend. Unfortunately, we have yet another winter storm arriving tonight and we’re forecasting significant ice accumulation.

The morning’s dangerously cold temperatures in the low-single digits are accompanied by wind chills between -10° and 5°. We are expecting to start out with sunshine, but partly cloudy skies will return for the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the upper teens and low 20s by lunch time before late-day highs reach the mid-to-upper 20s. Unfortunately, no one should see temperatures above freezing today. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the low-to-mid 20s tonight but temperatures should warm up into the mid-to-upper 20s overnight as our next winter storm arrives. We could see some snow flurries as early as about 10 PM but more widespread freezing rain is expected to arrive around midnight and will last through the remainder of the night. Cities and towns west of Highway 281 may miss out on the bulk of the freezing rain but ice accumulation could still be as high as about a tenth-inch. The large majority of the freezing rain will fall from Coryell, Bell, and McLennan County eastward. We’re expecting widespread quarter-inch ice accumulation near and east of I-35 with isolated amounts near a half-inch possible too. Freezing rain will be out of the area by mid-morning but unfortunately highs Wednesday will likely stay below freezing for most of the area (although 33° and 34° temperatures will be possible east of I-35) so roads will likely be completely iced over. Rain chances overnight tonight into Wednesday are near 90%.

Wednesday’s ice storm will usher in some more cold air Wednesday night. Overnight temperatures should again fall near 20° and with the snow and ice remaining on the ground, temperatures should stay close to 30° for an afternoon high Thursday. Partly cloudy skies Thursday will allow for a bit of thawing out, but not much melting may occur. Finally, sunshine is expected to return in full force Friday and into at least part of the weekend. The cold Arctic air will finally start to be eroded away and we can start the thawing out process. Morning temperatures will again be in the teens Friday morning and will remain below freezing through midday. Once we reach the afternoon, temperatures will warm above freezing and peak in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’re expecting temperatures to again drop below freezing Friday night into the mid-to-upper 20s, but temperatures will be above freezing late-morning Saturday through the middle of next week. Highs reach the low-to-mid 50s Saturday, get close to 60° on Sunday, and then potentially stay in the mid 60s early next week too. A weak cold front Sunday should give us a bit of a rain chance but thankfully not much, if any, colder air will arrive.