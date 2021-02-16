Advertisement

Internet outages compound problems for Central Texans

By Matt Zdun
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In addition to power outages, some families also had no internet throughout Monday.

Jamie Lahey of Killeen lost power early Monday and then her internet shortly after.

She lives with her husband and six children between the ages of two months and 14.

“Life was great this morning when we had some internet, and when that went off, they’re all restless and cranky and everybody’s hungry and tired and cold,” Lahey told KWTX.

She said “things will get interesting” when the sun sets and her children still do not have access to the internet.

She said her kids are asking all kinds of questions: “When’s the power coming back on? When can I use it? When can I use it? When can I watch a movie? When can I do this? Can I use my school one?”

Several area internet providers said they are working to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so.

Many of those without internet early on in the day have now seen their service restored.

