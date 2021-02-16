KISD closed for the remainder of the week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD will be closed for the remainder of the week due to the extension of temperatures well-below freezing, the future forecast, melting ice refreezing on roadways, and the continued uncertainty of power outages.

The district says their Administration will work tirelessly Friday - Sunday to prepare campuses for a safe return on Monday, February 22, 2021.

They will assess each facility individually, and communicate any issues that may prevent that facility from reopening safely.

The extracurricular activities scheduled between today through Friday are tentatively being postponed.

KISD will continue to assess the road conditions and ensure the weather permits safe student, staff, and patron travel before allowing any events to take place.

If able, teachers will continue to support students with optional enrichment activities on Seesaw and Schoology.

“Please have grace with your child’s teachers as they themselves may not have access to post optional activities due to unplanned weather-related power outages,” the district says.

Killeen ISD employees’ pay will be kept whole as a result of this extended closure and we want to remind our auxiliary/hourly staff that they should not be working from home.

A final decision regarding any make-up days will be communicated in the near future.

The district asks to please take the severe weather situation and road safety warnings seriously.

Warming centers are available across the area if you and your family are without power.

“Our primary focus right now remains everyone’s personal safety. We look forward to seeing students on Monday, February 22, 2021,” KISD states.

The health and safety of the entire KISD commun

