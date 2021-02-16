Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offers out-of-this-world doughnut to celebrate Mars rover landing

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – In celebration of NASA’s Mars rover landing on Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special edition doughnut.

The chocolate cream-filled doughnut is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs to make it resemble the red planet.

If you were one of the people who submitted your name during NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign, you get the special edition doughnut for free.

Just bring your NASA boarding pass to Krispy Kreme as proof.

More than 11 million names were submitted in the contest.

The new Mars rover touches down on Thursday. The last rover mission was Curiosity in 2012.

Krispy Kreme says the best way to celebrate is with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.

