List of gas stations currently open in Waco area

File Photo
File Photo(KFYR)
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of gas stations currently open in the Waco-Woodway-Hewitt area.

- All CEFCOS on Valley Mills Drive are open

- CEFCO Hewitt (100 Richie Rd)

- ConocoPhillips (in Meridian)

- 7-11 Next to American Bank in Woodway (at Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84)

- Chevron at 7001 China Spring Road

- H-E-B in Woodway has gas pumps open

- Chevron at 705 N Dallas Highway

- Valero on Robinson Drive

