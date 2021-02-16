List of gas stations currently open in Waco area
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of gas stations currently open in the Waco-Woodway-Hewitt area.
- All CEFCOS on Valley Mills Drive are open
- CEFCO Hewitt (100 Richie Rd)
- ConocoPhillips (in Meridian)
- 7-11 Next to American Bank in Woodway (at Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84)
- Chevron at 7001 China Spring Road
- H-E-B in Woodway has gas pumps open
- Chevron at 705 N Dallas Highway
- Valero on Robinson Drive
